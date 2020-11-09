Melvin H. Craig, 75, passed from this life to go home to be with the lord on Nov. 7, 2020 from a courageous battle with cancer.

Born December 16, 1944 in Rural Valley, PA. he was the son of Elmer F. and Esther (Corman) Craig who preceded him in death.

He married Janice (Neely) Craig and she survives.

Melvin enjoyed going to the Roadhouse in Clarion for his fish dinner, going to car shows and taking rides in his antique cars. He loved his family and enjoyed being with them.

He worked for Hays Baking Co. until they closed and then went to work for Point Security at Oil City Hospital and UPMC Northwest until he retired.

Melvin is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter; Clinton Craig and girlfriend Sherry Beach and Patrick Craig and girlfriend Becky Rhoades, Monica Krizon and her husband Todd.

He is also survived by six grandchildren; Mathew and Michelle (Stack) Craig, Mike Craig and girlfriend Kira, James McCauley and wife Ashley, Amber Craig, Amy Craig and Rebecca Craig. Four great grandchildren; Wyatt, Evelyn, Mason, and Liam. A sister Annamae Alabran Shaner, two brothers; Raymond Craig and wife Linda, Clair Craig, and also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers; Elmer Craig, Daryl Craig, Allen Craig, and Ronald Craig, and a sister Nancy Porter.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday November 10 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be the Wednesday November 11 at 11 AM in the funeral home with Pastor Randy Kightlinger presiding. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial gardens.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.