Clarion Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a rollover crash on U.S. 322 last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on November 2, on Route 322 just east of Silver Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say 32-year-old Shane S. Lockwood, of Clarion, was operating a 1996 GM Jimmy, traveling east on U.S. 322 going around a left curve when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over. The vehicle then came to a final rest in a parking lot on its roof, facing east.

Lockwood suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

Lockwood was cited for a speed violation.

