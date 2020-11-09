Mary A. Brooks, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at her residence.

Mary was born in Titusville on May 5, 1924 to the late Frank Popeney and Laura (Moulin) Popeney.

Mary married Dr. John E. Brooks on August 24, 1946, who preceded her in death in 1988.

She worked at Brooks Medical Arts as a secretary for over 20 years. She enjoyed hostessing, her bridge club, traveling with her family and friends, and her swimming pool parties. Mary also loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Mary is survived by three sons, Dr. John (Ann) Brooks and Dr. Timothy (Becky) Brooks both of Clarion, and Dr. Frank (Betty Jo) Brooks of McMurray; a daughter, Mary Lee Stoops of Diamond, OH. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Michelle Brooks, Denise Seidle, Andrea Brooks, Laura Cherau, Amanda (Zachary) Gantz, Emily Keener, Ben (Devon) Brooks and David Brooks. 4 great-grandchildren: Brooke, Warren, Boaz, Ezekiel and Titus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers presiding. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion

Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. John E. Brooks Scholarship Fund through the Clarion Hospital Foundation, 1 Hospital Drive Clarion, Pa 16214.

