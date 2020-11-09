Scott “Scottie” M. Johns, Jr., 92, of Summerville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Templeton, PA.

Born on June 8, 1928 in Summerville, he was the son of the late Scott and Alice Klouse Johns.

Mr. Johns was a graduate of C-L School.

He was married to the former Pearl I. Campbell on January 26, 1951. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2005.

Mr. Johns was a lifelong dairy farmer on the farm where he was born and spent his entire life. He was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church and a member of the NRA.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the companionship of his dogs and cat, Riley. He was a devoted father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren.

His survivors include a son, Scott (Mary) Johns III; a daughter, Melinda (Don) Houser; a brother, Robert Johns; three grandchildren, Adam Johns, Jacob Houser and Heather Green; four great grandchildren, Brooke, Cameron, Patton Mae and Will; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents and wife preceded him in death.

Family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30am Monday, November 9, 2020 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am at the funeral home with the Pastor Jay Bucci, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Westview Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson County.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donation be made to Pleasant Hill Bible Church.

