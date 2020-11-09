Structure Fire Reported at Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Crews were dispatched after a report of a structure fire at the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility in Howe Township on Monday morning .

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a report of smoke in the Assessment Building at the Abraxas facility in Howe Township, Forest County, around 7:35 a.m.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with Marienville-based State Police.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance was placed on stand-by.

No additional details are available at this time.

Crews remained at the scene as of 9:00 a.m.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.