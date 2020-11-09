Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Accident in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Clarion Borough on Saturday evening.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that an accident near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Main Street was reported around 7:10 p.m. on November 7.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:50 p.m.

