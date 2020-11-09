Shippenville Teen Bowls Perfect 300 Game, Sets New Record in Knox

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A young man from Shippenville recently bowled his first ever 300 game.

Drew Young, 18, of Shippenville, bowled his first 300 game on Tuesday, November 3, at Mt. Joy Lanes in Knox.

Young also beat Mt Joy’s series record with a 857.

