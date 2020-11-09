Vivian “Diana” Rice, 59, of Union City passed away at home on November 4, 2020 of natural causes.

Diana was born March 13, 1961 in Grove City. She was the daughter of William “Bill” and Barbara Yard McLaughlin.

Diane graduated from Franklin High School. She married Richard Rice in August of 1985; he survives.

Diane was a true animal lover. Starting at a young age rescuing and helping animals became her passion. She and Rich lived on a farm where she could enjoy having room for her animals. She especially loved having horses. Diana and Rich loved to take long Harley rides together.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory is her husband Rich Rice of Union City and her mother Barbara Yard of Grove City. Diana’s brother and sisters Rick McLaughlin and his wife Sandy of Harrisville, Glenn McLaughlin and his wife Amy of California, Ellen Kerr and her husband Buck of Mercer and Jerry Hovis and his wife Kitty of Florida. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Jamie Kesselring extended family member also survives of Centerville.

Diana is preceded in death by her father Bill McLaughlin he passed away September 29, 2016, her brothers Michael McLaughlin who passed on September 6, 1984 and Scott McLaughlin who passed January 1, 1990 and her sister Patty McLaughlin who passed August 19, 1987.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Old Log Cemetery, 456 Log Cemetery Road, Harrisville PA 16038 at 11:30 with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating. There will be visitation from 11:00 a.m. till the time of service at the cemetery.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

