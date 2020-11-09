Woman Injured in DUI-Related Rollover Crash on Route 38

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a suspected DUI crash that occurred on State Route 38 earlier this month.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:29 a.m. on November 1, on Route 38 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old Mehgan M. Whalen, of Oil City, was operating a 2010 Dodge Caliber, traveling north on State Route 36 when her vehicle drifted off the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled west across the roadway and struck a concrete barrier on the west side of the road. The vehicle then continued north along the west side of the road and struck a pallet of mulch before hitting another concrete barrier and overturning. It came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof facing northeast.

Whalen suffered minor injuries but was not transported.

She was using a seat belt.

According to police, Whalen was found to be driving under the influence and was charged with DUI Alcohol/Controlled Substance High Rate of Alcohol.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Services also assisted at the scene.

