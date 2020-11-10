A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 4am. Low around 56. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Veterans Day – Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 67. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

