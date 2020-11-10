AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pennsylvania; Demand Continues to Trend Low

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is two cents lower this week at $2.482 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.475 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.599. The average in Jefferson County is $2.541.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.482

Average price during the week of November 2, 2020 $2.501



Average price during the week of November 11, 2019 $2.785

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.490 Altoona

$2.525 Beaver

$2.557 Bradford

$2.541 Brookville

$2.413 Butler

$2.475 Clarion

$2.345 DuBois

$2.552 Erie

$2.395 Greensburg

$2.599 Indiana

$2.294 Jeannette

$2.587 Kittanning

$2.555 Latrobe

$2.585 Meadville

$2.577 Mercer

$2.178 New Castle

$2.574 New Kensington

$2.599 Oil City

$2.478 Pittsburgh

$2.426 Sharon

$2.510 Uniontown

$2.599 Warren

$2.235 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national gas price average pushed a penny cheaper this week to $2.11, following an increase in gasoline stocks and a dip in demand. The Energy Information Administration reports stocks added 1.5 million barrels to total 227.6 million, while demand decreased to 8.3 million b/d.

Domestic crude prices fluctuated last week due to market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which is likely to lower crude demand. While oil prices rallied on the week, up from a four-month low of $35/barrel to as high as $39/barrel, they remain relatively inexpensive. This is a dominant factor, along with already low demand, contributing to the cheaper prices seen at pumps around the country.

On the week, only four states saw gas prices increase: Indiana (+6 cents), Ohio (+6 cents) and Illinois (+2 cent) and Washington, D.C. (+1 cent). As has been the trend for weeks now, the majority of states gas price averages continue to push cheaper. Nearly 20 states start the week with an average at least three cents cheaper than last Monday. Today’s national average is seven cents cheaper than last month and 51 cents less expensive than last year.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.