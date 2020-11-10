Area Man Literally Caught ‘Red-Handed’ Attempting to Break into Oil City Residence

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested on Sunday after literally being caught with blood on his arms from attempting to break into an Oil City residence.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Kevin Matthew Hibbard, of Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:50 p.m. on November 8, Oil City Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Plummer Avenue for a report of a person trying to break into the residence.

Police arrived at the scene and immediately took Kevin Matthew Hibbard into custody. He was reportedly found on the porch of the residence with his arms covered in blood, the complaint states.

The victim reported Hibbard punched the door of the residence and broke the window on it. The victim stated that she told Hibbard to leave her property, according to the complaint.

Police observed that a window beside the door handle was broken, and there was blood in the area surrounding the window, the complaint notes.

Hibbard was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 10:00 a.m. on November 9, on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on November 18, with Judge Fish presiding.

