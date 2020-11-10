Bonanno’s Run-Plugging Defense, Two Touchdowns Earns Week Nine All-American Player of the Week Honors

WINDBER, Pa. – The Redbank Valley Bulldogs held Northern Bedford to -9 rushing yards in the Bulldogs’ 28-15 win over the Panthers, dominating the trenches while using an interior push and team speed to stop the outside run. The work of interior defensive lineman Kobe Bonanno was instrumental in the Redbank victory, earning him D9Sports.com All American Awards & Engraving Player of the Week honors for Week Nine.

(#11 Kobe Bonanno Alongside the Bulldogs’ Offense. Photo Courtesy of Redbank Valley Football.)

All afternoon Bonanno was a monster up front, generating the necessary push to clog up the Panthers’ rushing attack. Bonanno made numerous tackles in the trenches while also generating pressure on the quarterback, playing a role in Redbank Valley’s four interceptions.

Coach Blane Gold made the decision at the beginning of the season to reduce Bonanno’s role on offense to ensure his freshness on the defensive side of the ball, with the decision clearly paying dividends for the Bulldogs down the stretch as the Redbank Valley rush defense has been superb. Gold still loves to employ Bonanno as a quarterback in short-yardage situations, and Bonanno scored two touchdowns this weekend on quarterback keepers. Bonanno scored a first half and a second half touchdown, slamming the ball in on third-and-goal to score Redbank Valley’s final touchdown to ice the game.

Bonanno has matured tremendously this season, playing with aggression up front while avoiding costly penalties that ensue when aggression goes one step too far. Playing on the interior line requires one to play vicious and determined football, which can sometimes result in stepping over the boundaries of clean play. Bonanno’s elimination of extracurricular penalties has made him even more of a threat, as he is able to boss the game without hurting his squad.

Bonanno and the rest of the Bulldogs will advance to face Reynolds in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Playoffs. The game will be played at Brockway on Saturday, November 14, at 4:00 p.m.

View the full PIAA Class A bracket here.

Read the full game recap here.



