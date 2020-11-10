 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Pumpkin Stack Cake

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7647Right now is the best time of year to make a pumpkin stack cake!

Directions

Cream together:
3 eggs

2/3 cup pumpkin
1 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. lemon juice

Add the following flour mixture:
3/4 cup flour
1 tsp. ginger
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. baking powder

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper; spread above mixture on cookie sheet evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet and let cool. Cut into 3 strips (lengthwise) and spread pumpkin filling on each strip.

Pumpkin Filling:
8 oz. cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 (8 oz.) container Cool Whip

Mix together and spread between layers and on top of pumpkin stack.


