Explore TV to Broadcast Redbank Valley Volleyball PIAA Playoff Match Tonight

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

redbank-volleyballExplore TV will be broadcasting Redbank Valley’s PIAA playoff match tonight versus Chestnut Ridge.

All of the action can be heard and seen on www.exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com starting at 6:15 p.m. First serve is at 6:30.

Redbank used a 14 kill performance from Alivia Huffman to win the D9 Class AA Title, defeating Keystone in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, on November 5.

This broadcast was made possible by the following local sponsors:

BGM Custom Wear
The Haskell House
Redbank Chevrolet
The Eric Shick Agency
Kerle Tire
Sweet Basil
Deer Creek Winery
Laurel Eye Clinic
All American Awards & Engraving
The Korner Restaurant
Riverhill Automotive


