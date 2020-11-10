Explore TV to Broadcast Redbank Valley Volleyball PIAA Playoff Match Tonight

Explore TV will be broadcasting Redbank Valley’s PIAA playoff match tonight versus Chestnut Ridge.

All of the action can be heard and seen on www.exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com starting at 6:15 p.m. First serve is at 6:30.

Redbank used a 14 kill performance from Alivia Huffman to win the D9 Class AA Title, defeating Keystone in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, on November 5.

