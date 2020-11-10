Explore TV to Broadcast Redbank Valley Volleyball PIAA Playoff Match Tonight
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 @ 07:11 AM
Explore TV will be broadcasting Redbank Valley’s PIAA playoff match tonight versus Chestnut Ridge.
All of the action can be heard and seen on www.exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com starting at 6:15 p.m. First serve is at 6:30.
Redbank used a 14 kill performance from Alivia Huffman to win the D9 Class AA Title, defeating Keystone in four sets, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, on November 5.
