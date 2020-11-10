North Clarion Girls Cross Country Team Places Fourth at PIAA State Championship

HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Girls Cross Country team recently placed fourth in the 2020 PIAA State Championship.

(Pictured, left to right: Coach Sue Lencer, Katie Bauer, Emma Buckley, Kayla Aaron, Jordyn Hendrickson, Kaylee Castner, Nicole Fair, Brynn Siegel, Coach Roxanne McFarland – everyone holding up the senior, state medal winner Rachel Bauer)

The following update was provided by North Clarion Girls Cross Country Coach Roxanne McFarland:

Cross Country is a sport that starts out with a couple of months of summer running before the season “officially” begins. In early summer we didn’t know if we were going to be “allowed” by the Governor and/or the school to have coordinated team runs, so everyone was starting to run on their own but was holding their breath and just hoping.

Once approved, our teams started meeting a couple of times a week. As coaches, we felt like a weight was still hanging over us in the “not knowing” if this would truly move forward. Midway through summer, the PSAC decided to cancel fall sports; this caused a lot of confusion and we had our own parents telling us that our season was officially over. The emotions were like a roller coaster. The final conclusion from us coaches that evening was to not show fear, to show that we had hope and to pray that God would provide for these kids. These youth need to be with their peers, they need to be active and have a sense of worth and accomplishment. Was the fear there for us coaches that this was the end? Absolutely!! But we knew we needed to keep the hope alive for the kids, so we spoke words of encouragement and tried to make them believe that this was not over. We Must Drive On!

Thankfully it was not over!

Then we had the fear of whether the kids would truly be going back to school in person, and if they didn’t could they still participate in the sport? Would the PIAA allow them to continue? Would the Governor allow them to continue if the PIAA approved? So many decisions that none of us had any control over, yet wore on our emotions very heavily. Still, we continued with our motto of We Must Drive On!

Thankfully everything was approved and school started. The athletes had countless hours in by now and several had run a couple of hundred miles by the time school started. Now more questions began to build. Would we be allowed to ride a bus? Compete against other teams? Would parents be allowed to spectate? How? How could we do all of this safely? Administration and school board members spent hours coming up with the safest plan to allow these athletes to DRIVE On! Yet, the fear lingered for us coaches that the plug would be pulled on these kids (and us) at any moment.

We coaches stayed positive and tried not to show our daily and weekly fear of the abrupt ending to an unfinished season. We didn’t want the athletes to feel our fear, we thought, “if we believe then they will believe.” Sometimes you have to “fake it till you make it.” One of us has to admit, some nights this confidence was hard to show, and we know personally that there were a few moments of weakness that we did not let the kids see. We Must Drive On!

Were the rules for the season different? YES! Did that make it difficult? YES! Were there disappointments for both the coaches and the athletes in those decisions? ABSOLUTELY! Did the kids miss out on certain aspects? ABSOLUTELY! Was it hard to not get disheartened by the changes and the opportunities lost? YES! For cross country runners, especially top runners and top teams, invitationals with many other schools are something they look forward to.

This year, there were no invitationals, only dual and tri meets. The fear of the lack of competition for the top runners and teams was evident. No medals to be won, no huge accomplishments to be proud of. Athletes put hard work in with minimal recognition. But, we were given the opportunity to run and compete and for that, we were very thankful – so We Must Drive On! …even though it’s different.

As the season drew to a close, the elephant in the room, COVID-19 was morphing throughout the state and locally for the first time into a bull in a china shop. Thoughts of making it this far, to be so close to actually getting the state meet in, only to have it pulled away at the last minute were certainly being thought and perhaps choked back from being voiced. Instead, we chose to Drive On! Hotel and dinner reservations were confirmed for Hershey and other activities planned while the last two weeks of the season still needed to be accomplished.

We had our first experience with a Covid scare in not only losing one of our athletes to quarantine the week of Districts but what did that mean ultimately for her health and the health of her teammates? Fortunately, she narrowly escaped needing to be quarantined, thus buying us the time to win the District 9 meet with all of our girls. One more huge feat accomplished in the year of Covid and all its uncertainties.

Despite emotions being twisted in every different direction in these final two weeks; with the fear of the unknown constantly lingering, and just knowing that there was a ticking time bomb of Covid encroaching – we continued to Drive On. We HAD to make it through just one more week Covid-free.

As the week began we had two more scares and thought we would be moving forward without our “whole” team. The emotions that went with all of this are just unexplainable. With each occurrence the girls had the wind briefly knocked out of them, only to turn it for the good and let it fuel their fire for what they set out to do from the very beginning. They realized the value of the team and the value of their pack and they were not liking the idea of leaving anyone behind. This was “their” team and “their” goal. At this point we believe this is where the girls decided to DRIVE ON!!

We left for Hershey on Thursday with our top seven girls and our alternate. At this point, we finally felt some sort of relief, realizing this was really going to happen. We were blessed to be able to make it this far, and thankful for the opportunity to complete the season that began (and almost ended with so much uncertainty).

Our girls ran an amazing race on Saturday at Hershey. Incidentally, our team was seeded 7th, which is where they finished in 2019. However, the teams that were seeded 4th through 7th were nearly interchangeable. So, why couldn’t we be the fourth team with an eye on trying to be the third-place team? When the final results came in, after the 4th single A race, we saw that we had placed fourth in the state.

We were ecstatic! We want to say Congratulations to our girls and let them know how very proud of them we are, not just with their running but with their flexibility, optimism, drive, and determination. We also want to thank our exceedingly abundantly God for providing, protecting and leading our team.

We know every team went through its own trials and tribulations this season. After all, it’s the Year of Covid. Congratulations to all the runners who got to complete their cross country season!