Pa. Dept. of Health: 28 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, One New Case Reported in Forest County As Cases Statewide Reach New Peak

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 10, that there were 4,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 238,657.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 3 and November 9 is 329,919 with 18,670 positive cases. There were 41,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 9.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday November 9, there were 62 new deaths reported for a total of 9,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,827 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 393 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

There are 6,165 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,470,785 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/10/20 – 4,361

11/09/20 – 3,402

11/08/20 – 2,909

11/07/20 – 4,035

11/06/20 – 3,384

11/05/20 – 2,900

11/04/20 – 2,795

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 977 24 1001 27 Butler 2375 101 2476 35 Clarion 351 28 379 4 Clearfield 614 18 632 7 Crawford 741 24 765 4 Elk 273 18 291 2 Forest 21 1 22 1 Indiana 1474 47 1521 20 Jefferson 309 13 322 4 McKean 208 11 219 2 Mercer 1425 58 1483 29 Venango 429 18 447 1 Warren 85 5 90 1

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,924resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,902 cases among employees, for a total of 33,826 at 1,118 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,036 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

