Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 62

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 62 early Saturday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:00 a.m. on November 7, on Route 62 just east of Fun Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 32-year-old Kyle Z. Schwab, of Titusville, was operating a 2001 Dodge Dakota, traveling south on Route 62, when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a large rock with the driver’s side, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

Schwab was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Frank’s Towing, Tionesta Ambulance Service, and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Schwab was charged with a traffic violation.

