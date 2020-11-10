Rose Ludelle Wiant, 92, of New Bethlehem, died early Monday morning, November 9, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born on February 27, 1928 in Climax, she was the daughter of the late John Isaac and Cornelia (Austin) Nulph. She was married on January 26, 1946 to Jerry L. Wiant and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2007.

Rose worked as a manager for Widman’s Drug Store. She loved cooking for family gatherings, Word Search books, and playing hymns on the organ. In her younger years, she utilized her God given talent to sew clothing without patterns and to play the guitar, organ and piano without knowing how to read music.

She is survived by three daughters, Jeri Lynn Burkhouse of Oak Ridge, Judith Huffman of New Bethlehem, and Yvonne Longo and her husband, Jeff, of New Bethlehem, a son, Tracy Wiant and his wife, Maria, of Terra Haute, Indiana, fourteen grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Kathy Kirkpatrick and her husband, Gary, of Rimersburg, a brother, Leland Nulph of Niagara Falls, New York, a brother-in-law, William Wiant and his wife, Pauline, of Rimersburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Buzzard, a brother, John “Bud” Nulph, Jr., and two son-in-laws, Richard Burkhouse and Donald Huffman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant. The funeral service will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the church at 11:00 am with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating. Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oakland Church of God Building Fund, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, Pa. 16223.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.