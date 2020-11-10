‘Somebody will get shot’: Local Man Allegedly Threatens Victim With Gun During Domestic Dispute

CALLENSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Callensburg man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Jeffrey Allen Barger.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:05 p.m. on November 6, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Main Street in Callensburg Borough for a report of a domestic violence situation.

At the scene, police interviewed a known female victim who related that Jeffrey Allen Barger had placed a shotgun against her chest, then put his fist on her face and threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.

The victim provided police with screenshots of text messages from Barger which stated: “It’s on now (expletive). Don’t bother coming back. Somebody will get shot,” and, “Tell you I’ll beat all of ya,” the complaint states.

Barger was also interviewed about the incident.

Barger told police he was taking his shotgun out of his residence to put it in his truck so the victim would not steal it while moving her things out of his residence. He said that he carried the rifle in the upright position, according to the complaint.

Barger reported that he was arguing with the victim about items being taken and stated he would “beat” anyone who came to the residence with her.

Barger told police the shotgun was empty, and he did not have shells, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 a.m. on November 6 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on November 9 on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on November 17, with Judge Miller presiding.

