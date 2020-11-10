SPONSORED: KARMA Concert Series Continues at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Head on out to Wanango Country Club on Thursday nights in November and December for the KARMA Concert Series!
Jeffery Glover will be performing this upcoming Thursday, November 12th!
Live Music from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Pay $5.00 at the door to benefit The Lyric Theatre.
There will be $9 Bud Light pitchers, a cash bar, and a full menu.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
