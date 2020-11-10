 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: KARMA Concert Series Continues at Wanango Country Club

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-Karma-series-w2RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Head on out to Wanango Country Club on Thursday nights in November and December for the KARMA Concert Series!

Jeffery Glover will be performing this upcoming Thursday, November 12th!

Live Music from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pay $5.00 at the door to benefit The Lyric Theatre.

There will be $9 Bud Light pitchers, a cash bar, and a full menu.

wanango-Karma-series-flyer

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
