State Police Calls: Drugs, Firearms Violation; Deer-Related Crashes; Harassment Incident

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug/Firearm Violation in Clarion Township

Around 6:22 p.m. on October 31, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 65.8 in Clarion Township.

Police say during the stop, an odor of suspected narcotics was detected, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a small amount of marijuana and a concealed firearm.

According to police, 21-year-old Armani Hayes, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 24-year-old Caleigh Harding, of Willowick, Ohio, were subsequently taken into custody.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 4:26 p.m. on November 2, a deer-related crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound at the 66.4-mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say 22-year-old Lindsey D. Repp, of Fairfield, Iowa, was operating a 2018 Toyota Camry, traveling east on Interstate 80 when a deer entered the roadway from the left side. Repp was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the front of the vehicle.

Repp was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by East Main Auto.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Jenks Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 10:30 p.m. on November 4, a deer-related crash occurred on State Route 66 just north of Carroll Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 38-year-old Amber R. Bowser, of Johnsonburg, was operating a 2015 Kia Sorento, traveling north on State Route 66 when she was unable to avoid a deer in the roadway and struck it with the vehicle.

Bowser was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police say around 5:25 p.m. on November 5, a known 72-year-old Sligo man went to a New Bethlehem’s man’s residence on Hill Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, and threatened him.

