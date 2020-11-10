The State Library of Pennsylvania Among Top Genealogy Websites in Country

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced the State Library of Pennsylvania was named one of the best genealogical websites in the country by Family Tree Magazine.

“Exploring lineage allows us to better understand the diverse history and rich experiences of family history,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “I am pleased at the recognition of the work of our state library team and excited that the tools they have developed allow Pennsylvanians and others to explore their heritage.”

The list honors 75 best state websites that have had an impact on U.S. genealogists. The publication also lists historical newspapers, Civil War regimental histories, POWER Library, and Pennsylvania History and Yearbooks collections as some of their resources.

“The Pennsylvania State Library works hard to provide access to centuries of historical documentation, educational tools for students, and genealogical resources for people exploring their own histories, and it is extremely rewarding to be recognized nationally as a leader in genealogy,” said Deputy Secretary for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Glenn R. Miller. “Our staff will continue to provide accessible services and resources to commonwealth residents and those interested in Pennsylvania’s unique history.”

The State Library of Pennsylvania was established in 1745 by Benjamin Franklin and their work is rooted in preserving the stories of Pennsylvania while aiding the Commonwealth government.

The Office of Commonwealth Libraries within the Pennsylvania Department of Education supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Library, follow them on Twitter.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs please visit the Department of Education’s website.

