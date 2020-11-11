A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Veterans Day – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. High near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

