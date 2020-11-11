Bryan Edward Gallagher, 57, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 6:37 P.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Franklin on February 4, 1963 he was a son of the late Clement E. and Sarah E. Fike Gallagher.

Bryan was a 1981 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and spending time outdoors. He was an animal lover, especially of his beloved cat, Bubba. Bryan was a big kid at heart who loved taking his children and nieces and nephews to the Arcade and playing games with them. He was an avid Star Trek fan who loved anything aliens and outer space.

This past year had been really special for Bryan, getting to spend time with family and friends, granddaughters and go flying with his son, who is a pilot. He also was able to go motorcycle riding with his brother Tim.

He got to enjoy the monthly Gallagher family dinner and participate in the Gallagher family Christmas tree decorating party which is one the family will never forget.

Surviving are two children; Kristen Thompson and her husband Eddie of Reno and Dylan Gallagher of Rocky Grove; five siblings, Danny Gallagher of Cooperstown, Debbie Eakin and her husband Richard of Utica, Cindy Schreck and her husband Larry of Missouri, Tim Gallagher and his wife Lilly of Oklahoma and Mike Gallagher and his wife Shannon of Cooperstown; two granddaughter, Raelynn Thompson and Hanley Thompson, both of Reno and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Danny Lee Gallagher.

There will be no visitation.

A private service will be held for the family at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.