Charges Withdrawn Against Leeper Man Accused of Intentionally Hitting Two Women With Lawn Mower

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a Leeper man accused of intentionally hitting two women with a riding lawnmower have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 76-year-old Chester H. Stuckey were withdrawn on November 9:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Farmington Township in July.

Details of the case:

Trooper Bunyak, of PSP Marienville, was assigned to investigate the incident that occurred at a property on Leaf Circle, in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County, involving the defendant – Chester H. Stuckey.

According to a criminal complaint, it was learned that around 6:44 p.m. on July 3, Chester Stuckey was involved in a heated argument with two known female victims over Stuckey being on the victims’ property.

The altercation reportedly became physical when Stuckey struck both of the victims with a riding lawnmower that he was operating. The impact caused both victims to fall to the ground and caused injuries to one of the victims, the complaint states.

Stuckey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:00 a.m. on September 17.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.