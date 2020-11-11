 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County YMCA to Salute Veterans Today With Donuts & Coffee

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

VeteranCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County YMCA will salute the community’s veterans on Wednesday, November 11, with Clark’s donuts and coffee in their lobby.

The event is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Member and non-member veterans are welcome to the YMCA. Non-members can tour the Y and take advantage of special membership rates.

Masks are required in common areas around the YMCA, but not while working out.

The Clarion County YMCA is located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, Pa.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.