Clarion County YMCA to Salute Veterans Today With Donuts & Coffee

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County YMCA will salute the community’s veterans on Wednesday, November 11, with Clark’s donuts and coffee in their lobby.

The event is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Member and non-member veterans are welcome to the YMCA. Non-members can tour the Y and take advantage of special membership rates.

Masks are required in common areas around the YMCA, but not while working out.

The Clarion County YMCA is located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, Pa.

