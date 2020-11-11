Clarion’s Campbell Named PAVBCA D9 Single A MVP, Eight Area Players Honored

CLARION, Pa. – Setter Brenna Campbell was named the 2020 PAVBCA D9 Single A MVP, while five other Clarion players were named to an all-conference team. Two A-C Valley athletes also received all-conference recognition.

(Brenna Campbell, 2020 PAVBCA D9 Class A MVP. Photo by Kim Constantino.)

Campbell’s dominant season in charge of the Clarion offense propelled her to her third consecutive MVP award and fourth all-conference nod. Clarions’ Korrin Burns and Erica Selfridge received first team honors for their strong hitting efforts. Burns earned her third consecutive first team honor, while Selfridge was honored in her first season in Pennsylvania.

Bobcats’ libero Jordan Best and right-side hitter Aryana Girvan made the second team, the first PAVBCA D9 honor for both athletes, while middle hitter Payton Simko received third team honors, her first PAVBCA D9 award.

For A-C Valley, middle hitter Andrea Meals made the D9 second team, while outside hitter Mia Sherman received third team honors. The award was the first PAVBCA award for both athletes.

Below is the full list of honorees:



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.