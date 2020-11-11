Featured Local Job: Registered Nurses

UPMC Northwest is seeking qualified Registered Nurses.

Full Time, Part Time and Casual Opportunities available



Compassionate individuals of all experience levels are encouraged to apply!

Wages range from $24.95 to $35.99/hr

Opportunity to earn your BSN or MSN TUITION FREE through UPMC’s collaborative university partnership. UPMC is ready to focus on your goals!

Applicants will be placed in the appropriate job title / salary from the “My Nursing Career Ladder” based on their individual experience and education. NOW is your moment to find your place at UPMC!

Qualifications:

Minimum six months experience preferred.

BSN preferred.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity.

Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred.

Current Pennsylvania licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

ACLS within 1 year of hire or transfer into department NIH within 90 days of hire or transfer into department.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

NIH Stroke Scale (NIH)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Act 34

OAPSA

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

