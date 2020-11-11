Five County Workers Test Positive for COVID-19; Buildings Remain Closed to Public

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley reviewed plans for the latest shutdown of county buildings at the group’s Tuesday morning meeting.

“County buildings were closed to the public effective yesterday (Monday),” said Brosius. “The public should only come out to county buildings with appointments and call ahead until further notice. With the increase of the county’s COVID-19 cases, we’re trying to ensure the well-being of the employees and the community. All county operations are still operational. Contact your appropriate department before coming into the county and go to the website for more information.”

Asked how many county employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Jillian Fischer, Clarion County Administrator, fielded the question.

“There are five confirmed, but then there is also the probability of three more just because of the people they were in contact with, but we don’t have those results back yet,” said Fischer.

“We obviously can’t give names or departments because we don’t want to cause a mad panic, but the county is taking the precautions to keep the rest of our employees safe as well as the community safe.

“Shutting down county buildings doesn’t mean all of the buildings had positive cases, but we’re just trying to do our best to mitigate as much as we possibly can just because there has been a huge increase of cases within the last few weeks.”

Fischer said the county doesn’t know how long the shutdown will last.

“We don’t know how long we are shutting down the county buildings for; it might be just this week, depending on what the results come back and how quickly they come back. We’re just trying to keep everybody safe at this point as best as we can.”

In other business:

• Commissioners honored Clarion Area volleyball Coach Shari Campbell for her 400 career victory on November 3, 2020.

• Renewed a contract with Delaware Valley Health Trust for medical/RX insurance for 2020, as presented with the usage of a $37,971.00 rate stabilization fund.

• Purchased an E26 R-Series Bobcat Compact Excavator through Co-Star dealer, Clark Equipment Company, dba Bobcat Company of Clarion at the cost of $34,453.36. The equipment will be used on excavation projects in Clarion County, such as a new 9-1-1 Center in Shippenville.

• Approved contract on behalf of CYS with Creative Kids Learning Center, Inc. Cost: $19.40 – $36.00/day (as needed). County Match: 20 percent. Term: 11/1/2020 – 6/30/2021.

• Contract with Noble Environment for the 2021 Recycling Program of two visits

Tharan questioned if there was any money coming out of the general budget to eliminate other people’s trash.

“It would either be paid by the resident, or it would be again supplemented with some LEP funds, but nothing out of the general fund for that,” said Planning Director Kristi Amato.

