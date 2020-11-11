 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Keystone High School Transitions to Remote Learning

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

keystone-thumbKNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone Junior-Senior High School transitioned to remote learning today and will remain in remote learning mode until at least November 25.

All Keystone Junior-Senior High School activities and events are also canceled through November 25

“We had several new positive cases (of COVID-19) that surfaced in a very short period of time,” Superintendent Shawn Algoe told exploreClarion.com.

According to Algoe, they calls late Tuesday afternoon, reporting an additional three positive cases among students and staff members at Keystone Junior-Senior High School.

“We are confident transmission did not occur within school buildings, but given the number of cases, remaining open (for in-person instruction) was not an option.”

Algoe noted that given the number of cases, a substantial amount of contact tracing and case investigation will be required.

Families of students at the high school were informed by the one-call system shortly after the decision was made and began school today in remote learning mode.

“We have been working with students to ensure they have an awareness of how to access their learning materials in a remote environment,” Algoe said, noting that while the remote leaning model isn’t perfect for everyone, the district is doing everything they can to keep students engaged in learning.

While the high school has made the transition to remote learning, as there have been no new cases reported among students or staff at the elementary school, it remains open for in-person learning.

The school is also offering free drive-thru meal service at Keystone Junior-Senior High School from 10:00 a.m. until noon on weekdays while students are in remote learning mode.

The district administration has been working directly with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and following all requirements associated with contact tracing for COVID-19.

Algoe said the district administration is continuing to monitor new cases that arise in the county, the local community, and the district, and will revise their plans as necessary.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.