Keystone High School Transitions to Remote Learning

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone Junior-Senior High School transitioned to remote learning today and will remain in remote learning mode until at least November 25.

All Keystone Junior-Senior High School activities and events are also canceled through November 25

“We had several new positive cases (of COVID-19) that surfaced in a very short period of time,” Superintendent Shawn Algoe told exploreClarion.com.

According to Algoe, they calls late Tuesday afternoon, reporting an additional three positive cases among students and staff members at Keystone Junior-Senior High School.

“We are confident transmission did not occur within school buildings, but given the number of cases, remaining open (for in-person instruction) was not an option.”

Algoe noted that given the number of cases, a substantial amount of contact tracing and case investigation will be required.

Families of students at the high school were informed by the one-call system shortly after the decision was made and began school today in remote learning mode.

“We have been working with students to ensure they have an awareness of how to access their learning materials in a remote environment,” Algoe said, noting that while the remote leaning model isn’t perfect for everyone, the district is doing everything they can to keep students engaged in learning.

While the high school has made the transition to remote learning, as there have been no new cases reported among students or staff at the elementary school, it remains open for in-person learning.

The school is also offering free drive-thru meal service at Keystone Junior-Senior High School from 10:00 a.m. until noon on weekdays while students are in remote learning mode.

The district administration has been working directly with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and following all requirements associated with contact tracing for COVID-19.

Algoe said the district administration is continuing to monitor new cases that arise in the county, the local community, and the district, and will revise their plans as necessary.

