Lerch Selected League MVP, Three Clarion Area Bobcats Selected All Conference

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Head Coach Chris Schonbachler’s Clarion Area Bobcats Girls Soccer Team finished the season with their first playoff win in school history during the 2020 campaign with a final record of 8-6.

(Pictured: Evelyn Lerch accelerates to score a goal)

The Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League selected Clarion Junior Evelyn Lerch the UAVSL South League Girls Most Valuable Player. Three Bobcat teammates were selected All Conference.

Senior Jenna Miller was selected for her defense, considered the best defender in the league.

Junior Joyce Kim was selected for her foot skills at midfield working the wing all season long feeding assists to the forwards to make their goals.

Freshman Lexi Coull was selected for her outstanding first year performance as a forward credited with two hat trick games.

Congratulations to the Clarion Area Bobcats Girls Soccer team for their noteworthy season and to all of those selected for UAVSL All Conference Team.

