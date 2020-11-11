Mary Jane “MJ” Greene, 74, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020.

MJ was born December 11, 1945, in Oil City, PA to Elias and Marie Stiller. She was the youngest daughter of ten children.

MJ was a graduate of Venango Christian High School, Class of 1963. MJ worked as a beautician before completing the Practical Nursing Program (LPN) at Venango Technology Center in 1975.

MJ moved to Tucson, AZ in 1978 with her two daughters to further her nursing career. She worked as an LPN at Tucson Medical Center, Kino Hospital, and various nursing homes in the Tucson area. MJ retired in 2013 after 38 years as an LPN.

MJ enjoyed traveling, crocheting, scrapbooking, dancing, and spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Hubble of Wichita, KS and Kristen Ashe of Tucson, AZ. MJ is survived by five granddaughters, Lyssa, Kelly, Taylor, Andrea, Erika, and one great granddaughter, Spencer. She is also survived by two sisters, Teak DeChant of Oil City, PA and Patricia Luther of Tampa, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousin’s.

MJ was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and two sisters.

A small family memorial service will be held at Adair Funeral Home Sunday, November 15th. MJ’s ashes will be laid to rest in Oil City, PA with her parents, brother, and sister in 2021.

Leave an online tribute by visiting adairfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.