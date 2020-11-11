Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kate Lencer’s Italian Bread

Kate and her grandson, Aaron Lencer, know how to make the perfect loaf of Italian bread!

Ingredients

3 cups warm water

2 pkg. dry yeast



3 tsp. salt3 Tbsp. sugar2 Tbsp. olive oil6-7 cups flours

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add salt, sugar, olive oil, and 4 cups of flour. Stir in the remaining flour a little at a time.

-Turn on to a floured surface. Kneed until smooth and elastic (5-10 minutes). Place in greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise until it is double in size (should take approximately 1 hour).

-Punch down and divide into 3 balls. Shape each portion into a long loaf. Place seam side down on a greased cookie sheet.

-With a sharp knife, make 4 shallow diagonal slashes across the top of each loaf.

-Cover once more and allow it to rise for about 2 hours.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until done. Brush with butter. Enjoy!

