 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kate Lencer’s Italian Bread

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7672 (1)Kate and her grandson, Aaron Lencer, know how to make the perfect loaf of Italian bread!

Ingredients

3 cups warm water
2 pkg. dry yeast

3 tsp. salt
3 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. olive oil
6-7 cups flours

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add salt, sugar, olive oil, and 4 cups of flour. Stir in the remaining flour a little at a time.

-Turn on to a floured surface. Kneed until smooth and elastic (5-10 minutes). Place in greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rise until it is double in size (should take approximately 1 hour).

-Punch down and divide into 3 balls. Shape each portion into a long loaf. Place seam side down on a greased cookie sheet.

-With a sharp knife, make 4 shallow diagonal slashes across the top of each loaf.

-Cover once more and allow it to rise for about 2 hours.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until done. Brush with butter. Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.