Nancy Rae Monrean, 70, of Route 338 Knox, PA, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab, after an extended illness.

Born July 11, 1950 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Bernice Hazlett Stitzinger.

Nancy was a graduate of Keystone High School. She had worked in housekeeping at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Nancy was married in 2000 to David E. Monrean and he survives. She had attended the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville.

Nancy enjoyed quilting and crocheting.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Thomas Hebner of California, Clayton Hebner of Leechburg, and Louis Hebner of Leechburg; three sisters, Polly Mauthe of Oil City, Jeannie Haas of California, and Rev. June Stitzinger Clark of Oil City.

There will be no viewing or visitation. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a Parkinson’s foundation.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

