Oberlander Elected to Full Term as House Majority Whip

HARRISBURG, Pa. – During caucus leadership elections on Tuesday, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) was selected as House Majority Whip for the 2021-22 legislative session. This is the third-highest leadership position in the House Republican Caucus.

Oberlander, who was the first Republican woman in state history to be elected to the post earlier this year, will continue in the role for a full two-year term, which begins in January. She first won the position when a vacancy was created due to the retirement of the Speaker of the House in June.

“I am very excited to be continuing my role as majority whip in the new session,” said Oberlander. “Based on initial results from last week’s election, our caucus is growing, and that strength will better enable us to confront the serious challenges facing our Commonwealth. Together, we will work toward building a stronger Pennsylvania to put forth good public policy and continue to assert ourselves as a co-equal branch of state government.”

As majority whip, she is responsible for tracking House votes and informing her other 112 Republican colleagues on upcoming issues and legislation. Additionally, she coordinates the caucus’s remote voting aspect of the chamber during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Oberlander’s third role in House Republican leadership. She was elected caucus secretary in 2014 and majority Policy Committee chairman in 2018, a position she held for the majority of this past session.

“I want to thank my colleagues for this honor, but most importantly, I greatly appreciate the trust and confidence the wonderful people of the 63rd District have placed in me,” Oberlander continued. “The needs of my constituents will always be foremost in my responsibilities. I take great pride in bringing to the state Capitol the concerns and issues from our part of western Pennsylvania and work to ensure their voices are continually heard.”

The House leadership team consists of Speaker-Designate Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), Appropriations Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York), Policy Chairman Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), Caucus Administrator Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland), Caucus Chairman Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Caucus Secretary Martina White (R-Philadelphia).

