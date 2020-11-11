Pa. Dept. of Health: Seven New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases Reported in Forest County, Highest Daily Increase Statewide Reported With 4,711 New Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November 11, that there were 4,711 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 243,368.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 4 and November 10 is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 10.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday, November 10, there were 59 new deaths reported for a total of 9,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 1,948 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

There are 6,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,888,761 patients who have tested negative to date.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/11/20 – 4,711

11/10/20 – 4,361

11/09/20 – 3,402

11/08/20 – 2,909

11/07/20 – 4,035

11/06/20 – 3,384

11/05/20 – 2,900

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1001 50 1051 27 Butler 2476 90 2566 39 Clarion 379 7 386 4 Clearfield 632 38 670 8 Crawford 765 48 813 4 Elk 291 13 304 2 Forest 22 2 24 1 Indiana 1521 57 1578 21 Jefferson 322 17 339 4 McKean 219 8 227 2 Mercer 1483 77 1560 30 Venango 447 11 458 1 Warren 90 3 93 1

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,036 of the total cases are in health care workers.

