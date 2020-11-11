 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Crash on Route 208

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI crash that injured a local man on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:28 p.m. on October 26, on State Route 208 just west of Brick Church Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Tyler D. McKinney, of Venus, was operating a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse, traveling east on Route 208 when he swerved into the left lane for unknown reasons. The vehicle then began to rotate counterclockwise and went off the roadway for approximately 50 yards before striking a tree with its passenger side. It came to a final rest facing west.

McKinney suffered suspected minor injuries but not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say McKinney was charged with DUI.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.