Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Crash on Route 208

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI crash that injured a local man on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:28 p.m. on October 26, on State Route 208 just west of Brick Church Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 26-year-old Tyler D. McKinney, of Venus, was operating a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse, traveling east on Route 208 when he swerved into the left lane for unknown reasons. The vehicle then began to rotate counterclockwise and went off the roadway for approximately 50 yards before striking a tree with its passenger side. It came to a final rest facing west.

McKinney suffered suspected minor injuries but not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Police say McKinney was charged with DUI.

