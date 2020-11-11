PSAC Cancels Fall Sports Championships Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced the cancellation of all mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports that were to take place over the 2020-21 season following a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The decision comes following a majority vote of the Board of Directors – the 18 presidents who reside over each of its member institutions.

The decision on PSAC fall championships follows the same action by the NCAA, which earlier this year announced the cancellation of all 2020 Fall Championships for Division II. It affects the following league sports: men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, as well as women’s volleyball, field hockey and football.

However, should six or more institutions commit to participating in any of those sports, the conference will reinstate a championship season. The decision to cancel PSAC-mandated competition does not preclude individual institutions from participating in countable athletically-related activities (CARA) nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule.

The Board also voted to proceed with its intended mandated schedules and championships for 2021 spring sports. PSAC sponsored sports this spring are: men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, tennis and golf, as well as baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse.

A decision on winter championship seasons for wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track & field and swimming is expected next week.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.