Robert W. Rice, Sr.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 10:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

robert-riceRobert W. Rice, Sr., 66, of Corry, PA, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020.

Born September 14, 1954 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of the late Jack W. Rice Sr. & Eileen Marie Holtz Rice.

Bob attended Oil City Schools and was a graduate of Erie High School. He served in the United States Army and the Navy.

Mr. Rice had worked as a service man for Rice Trailer Sales. He was of the Protestant Faith.

Bob is survived by three children, Robert W. Rice Jr. of Erie, Tammy Rice Sexton of Harborcreek, and Stephanie Rice of Wesleyville; six grandchildren, Samantha, Brittany and Ashlee Figureroa, Kara Rice, Robert W. Rice III, and Chrissy Rice; as well as three great-grandchildren, Jay Lee Rice, Jaxsyn Rice, and Meilani Hoffmann.

He is also survived by a brother Randy Rice of Oil City; two sisters, Linda Rice of Erie and Diane Knapp of Brookville.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Rice, and two sisters, Darlene Rice Tores and Karen Rice.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at 1:00 P.M. Friday in Franklin Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


