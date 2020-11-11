Sally Ann Coshnitzke, 87, of Oil City, died November 3, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born February 17, 1933, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edith Harriger Whitaker.

Mrs. Coshnitzke joined the Catholic Faith at the age of 17 years old and attended St. Stephen Church and was part of the Rosary Society.

On November 10, 1950, she married Herman Clair Coshnitzke who proceeded her in death on May 22, 1977. Sally accompanied Herman on his Harley and they shared many wonderful ventures in life together.

Sally worked at Venango County Family Services with the elderly.

Sally enjoyed her neighbor ladies of Horsecreek, card club, bingo, bowling, and church activities. She also loved music and dancing; Rick and Renee would like to say she is in heaven dancing now. Sally was a NASCAR fan. Jeff, who loved his mother-in-law, was sure to take her to a race at Martinsville with friends and camp at the track.

Sally made her home with Jeff and Clara where she traveled with them to many of their friend’s parties, weddings, anniversary celebrations, camping trips, dinners, and wing nights at McNerney’s. She was always made welcome, and knowing her love for dessert, friends always accommodated her.

Surviving is her daughter Clara Pennewell and husband Jeff, a special grandson who she helped raise, Darrell Pennewell and wife Heather; and a sister Betty Shellhamer, and sister in law, Evelyn Whitaker.

Also surviving are great grandchildren, Madison and Havyn, and a nephew Bob Rehberg.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant son and infant daughter, a brother Allen Whitaker, and a nephew, Gerald Whitaker and a niece, Susan Rehberg.

The family would like to send a thank you to everyone who helped during Sally’s health decline with dementia. A special thanks to Henry and Deb for their help.

Sally would be the first to thank her extended family at Oil City Healthcare for their loving care and support during this time in her life.

Thank you to Father Mac standing in the snow yelling the last rite through a window of the nursing home.

A private service was held at the Morrison Funeral Home with the Rev. Ian McElrath officiating. Interment was in Calvary Cemetery.

