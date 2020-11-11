Say What?!: U.S. Election Brings Internet Fame to Japanese Mayor ‘Jo Baiden’

YAMATO, Japan – The mayor of a Japanese town said he was initially confused as to why his name was trending on social media after the U.S. presidential election, until family members pointed out the characters in his name also spell out “Jo Baiden.”

Mayor Yutaka Umeda of Yamato, Kumamoto prefecture, said the Chinese kanji characters that spell out his name can also be pronounced as “Jo Baiden,” a name strikingly similar to that of President-elect Joe Biden.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.