 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: U.S. Election Brings Internet Fame to Japanese Mayor ‘Jo Baiden’

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

US-election-brings-Internet-fame-to-Japanese-mayor-Jo-BaidenYAMATO, Japan – The mayor of a Japanese town said he was initially confused as to why his name was trending on social media after the U.S. presidential election, until family members pointed out the characters in his name also spell out “Jo Baiden.”

Mayor Yutaka Umeda of Yamato, Kumamoto prefecture, said the Chinese kanji characters that spell out his name can also be pronounced as “Jo Baiden,” a name strikingly similar to that of President-elect Joe Biden.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.