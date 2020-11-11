Sean Frederick Lackey, 49, a resident of Guys Mills, died peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020 in The Meadville Medical Center; following a period of declining health.

He was born February 16, 1971 in Franklin, a beloved son of James L. and Clara Rossman Lackey.

He was a 1989 graduate of Franklin High School.

Following his high school graduation, he proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. He was awarded The Army Service Ribbon; The National Defense Service Medal; and The Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Following his honorable discharge from duty, Sean had worked as a foundry worker. He had most recently worked at The Firehouse Tap & Grill in Meadville, since February of 2017. He was always commended by his employers through the years for his strong work ethic.

Sean will fondly be remembered by many for his sense of humor; and his love of animals, most especially his dogs: Dakota and Nevada. Sean will be forever deeply missed by all those who loved him!

In addition to his parents, James L. and Clara (Rossman) Lackey of Franklin; he is survived by a son, Austin Lackey; and by a daughter, Tamara Lackey; and by a granddaughter, Katlynn Stellitano Lackey all of Reno.

Also surviving is a sister, Sheila Plymire and her husband, Larry of Harrisburg; in addition to his nieces: Jenna Fulkerson and her fiancé, Warner Lopez, and their children: Leila and Matthew Lopez of Harrisburg; and Jordyn Plymire of Tampa, Florida. Also surviving is Sean’s true and loyal best friend of more than twenty years, Darrel Bechtel of Guys Mills; along with numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jaxon Stellitano.

Sean’s family wishes to extend their love and heartfelt gratitude to The Miller Brothers, along with the entire staff of The Firehouse Tap & Grill for their kindness to Sean through the years, and for treating him as family.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service in celebration of his life is being planned by his family, and will be announced at a later time. Interment with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either the animal rescue of your choice; or to the funeral home to help defray his funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

