SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Offers Veterans Day Discount; to Host Thanksgiving Dinner

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

image-(5)FOXBURG, Pa. – In observation of Veterans Day, the Allegheny Grille is offering a 50% discount to all active duty and veterans.

This offer excludes alcohol.

allegheny-grille-50

New winter hours are now in effect at Allegheny Grille.

New Winter Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday to Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday to Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Starting November 21st, Allegheny Grille will open earlier on Saturday and Sundays for breakfast!!!

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.! Due to the PLCB regulations, alcohol cannot be served until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

allegheny-Breakfast-Menu

Don’t forget to make your reservations or place your to-go order now for the Allegheny Grille’s delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

The cost is $19.00 per person (excludes beverage, tax & gratuity).

Choose: Turkey, Ham, or Combo Platter

Includes: mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, side salad, dinner rolls, and your choice of pumpkin pie or apple pie.

– Kids: The cost for ages five to 10 is $9.50
– Kids: The meal for ages four and under is free!

Must pre-order dinner choices upon making a reservation!

Pick up times will be 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Takeout orders must be paid when placing the order.

The last day for reservations will be November 19, 2020. Call 724-659-5701 to make yours!

Allegheny grille takeout orders

Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.

They are following 50% capacity seating.

As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now, more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.

Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Weekday Menu:

The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.

Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.

Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.

Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

allegheny grille logo


