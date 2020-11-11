State Police Calls: Deer-Related Crashes, Criminal Mischief

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Paint Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:11 p.m. on November 1, a deer-involved crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 63.8 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Subaru Impreza was traveling west on Interstate 80 when a deer entered its lane of travel. The vehicle struck the deer then continued west until finding a safe place to pull off the roadway at the 60.5-mile marker.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front driver’s side fender and door area but was able to be driven from the scene.

The name of the driver was not released.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Paint Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 8:30 p.m. on November 1, a second deer-involved crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 63.8-mile marker in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2017 Chevrolet Volt was traveling west on Interstate 80 when it struck a deceased deer laying in its lane of travel. The driver then pulled over near the 59.8-mile marker due to problems with the vehicle.

Police say the driver attempted to drive the vehicle back to the Clarion exit but encountered further problems operating it at the 60-mile marker. MC Auto was then contacted to tow the vehicle at the owner’s request.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The name of the driver was not released.

Criminal Mischief in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police say around 8:30 p.m. on November 9, two known individuals caused damage to a CAT bulldozer located along Miller Road in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

The names of the accused were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.