Thelma L. Jackson Rhoades, 92, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at the home of her son following an illness.

Born January 16, 1928, in St. Petersburg, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Sadie Kagle Jackson. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School and earned a BS degree in Education from Clarion State College.

Thelma married Edward D. Rhoades on June 28, 1953 and he preceded her in death on May 21, 1992.

She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine.

Thelma held a variety of teaching positions throughout her lifetime that included Keystone School District and Keystone SMILES Learning Center. Her passion in life was to teach children and help them to appreciate the gift of reading. She touched to lives of many children in the community through her efforts.

She always looked forward to spending time with her entire family, especially during the holidays.

Survivors include five children: Duane Rhoades and his wife, Mary, of Emlenton; Eric Rhoades and his wife, Susan, of Knox; Cris Rhoades and his wife, Janice, of Selinsgrove; Tim Rhoades and his wife, Pam, of Emlenton and Barb Molder and her husband, Tim of Erie; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews

In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters: Walter Jackson, Arnel Jackson, Robert Jackson, Zella Dunkle and Margaret Beck.

There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Thelma at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Salem Lutheran Church, 2057 Route 208, Lamartine. Reverend Michael Parsh will officiate over the services.

In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.

The services will be lived streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Interment will follow in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Thelma L. Rhoades to the Salem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 82, Lamartine, PA 16375; Knox Public Library, P.O. Box 510, Knox, PA 16232 or the Keystone SMILES Learning Center, P.O. Box 352, Knox, PA 16232.

