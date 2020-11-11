Trails End to Close for Remainder of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The owners of Trails End Restaurant have announced they will be closing for the remainder of the 2020 season.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions are the reason behind the decision.

“We managed to survive through the summer months with a beautiful outdoor season which enabled us to use our patio,” co-owners Susie Irwin and Missie McDonald stated in the post.

“With the change of the seasons and Governor’s restrictions, we have no bar and no patio.”

Maintaining the safety precautions required by the Department of Health and only being permitted to have a 25 percent seating capacity cannot support the business, according to Susie and Missie.

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the local area have added to the strain of continuing to operate, they added.

“Our customers and employees’ health have to be taken into consideration.”

Trails End will start fresh again in 2021.

“We thank each and everyone of you for your support and hope to see you all in the future. Enjoy your holidays, stay safe.”

Trails End is located at 2738 Forest Road Cooksburg, Pa.

For updates, visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.