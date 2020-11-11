United Way of Clarion County Celebrates 50 Years With Generations of Giving

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gene Burns was born and raised in Clarion County and spent his entire life here except for four years at the University of Pittsburgh and Fort Knox, Kentucky for the Army.

(Three generations: seated Gene Burns, standing Alexis Burns and Scott Burns.)

Professionally, he has been working in the Insurance and Real Estate business at Burns & Burns Associates Inc. for over 59 years. When starting his career, his father told him: “You need to be involved and contribute back to our local community.”

Gene took this to heart and became active in Jaycee, Chamber of Commerce, Housing Authority, Clarion University Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of Clarion, Industrial Development Authority, and United Way.

50 years ago, Gene and others who were active community leaders decided to investigate how they could all become more effective for all the non-profit organizations; thus, United Way of Clarion County was started.

Gene adds that “the organizers’ approach was like Harry Truman’s quote; It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”

Growing up in the Clarion area and spending the majority of his adult life working in Clarion, it has been and always will be a special place for Scott Burns. He has worked for Burns & Burns Associates Inc. for over 30 years. To him, donating to United Way provides a way to help multiple organizations in our local community meet their fundraising needs.

Throughout the year the United Way meets with the local agencies and determines where and how our gifts can be used most effectively. Scott Burns, son of Gene Burns, is very proud of what the United Way can do for everyone throughout our community He recognizes United Way’s unique role in the community and says: “Simply put, as an individual or as an owner of a business, we just don’t have the time or resources to understand all the needs and requests that come our way. Donating through the United Way allows us to do that.”

For Alexis, the daughter of Scott Burns, growing up in Clarion gave her a strong sense of community. She learned an early lesson from her parents and grandparents about the importance of giving back. She went to college at the University of Pittsburgh and worked in Downtown Pittsburgh for some time before returning to join the family business. Her time away gave her such a great appreciation for small towns and a sense of community it instills. Alexis hopes to have a family one day and have them grow up in this great community, continuing the Burns’ family commitment to philanthropy.

Alexis says that Live United is ingrained in her DNA. It had been instilled in her at a young age that it is much more rewarding to give rather than receive. To her, United Way represents giving back to individuals and organizations in our community that need it the most.

“United Way is important to our family because my grandpa was a member of the original board. He was instrumental during a time when the community needed him the most. Although nearly five decades have passed, United Way is still a very important part of the community and will always hold a special place in the Burns’ family history.”

United Way of Clarion County’s goal through the years has been to ensure that the organization is strong, healthy, and able to serve people when they need it most. No matter what Clarion County has been faced with; economic hardships, natural disasters, pandemic; United Way has risen to the occasion, accepted the challenge, and remained steadfast in their duty and commitment to support the health, education, and financial stability needs of each of our neighbors.

Melissa Fulton, Executive Director of United Way of Clarion County explains: “As we approach a half-century of service, I am awestruck by the contributions made by so many that helped shape United Way into what it is today. That is why our theme this year is Generations of Giving.

“It’s not just a catchy slogan, it is a reality. It’s a way for us to honor our past while investing in our future. I look back on our volunteers, board members, and others who have dedicated so much time, effort, and financial resources to our organization, I am honored and thankful that United Way is truly a tradition for so many local families.”

United Way of Clarion County is an autonomous, local, non-profit 501(c)3 organization working to create lasting positive changes in people’s lives. Your gift is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

For more information, or if you’d like to make a donation, please visit their website at uwclarionco.org or mail to PO Box 207 Clarion, PA 16214.

Also, follow them at facebook.com/UWClarion.

