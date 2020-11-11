Wreaths Across America Set for December 19, Donations Still Needed

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local organizers are preparing for the Wreaths Across America program scheduled for December 19 in Clarion. Donations are currently being sought.

In 1992, the Wreaths Across America program began by chance when the Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. The company owner, Morrill Worcester, thought back on a moving childhood experience he’d had at Arlington National Cemetery and decided to honor the nation’s veterans by having the wreaths placed at Arlington.

The plan slowly came together as individuals and organizations stepped up to help. The owner of a local trucking company offered to provide transportation to Virginia, while volunteers from the local American Legion, the local VFW Posts, and the general local community decorated the wreaths with classic red, hand-tied bows. The wreath-laying itself, including a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was organized by members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C.

After that first year, Worcester and the volunteers made the wreath-laying an annual event, which went on for over a decade before suddenly being thrown into the limelight.

In 2005, a photo of the stones at Arlington adorned with the now-familiar red bow decked wreaths and dusted with snow began to circulate around the internet. The photo quickly went viral, creating national attention for the once-small project. Suddenly, Worcester was receiving thousands of requests from across the country from people wanting to help with Arlington or people wanting to create similar projects at their own National and State cemeteries.

Knowing he couldn’t possibly donate enough wreaths to fill all of the requests, Worcester began providing seven wreaths to every state, one for each branch of the military and for POW/MIAs.

In 2006, the Civil Air Patrol got involved by working with Worcester and several other civic organizations to help organize simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 150 locations across the nation. That same year, the Patriot Guard Riders volunteered to escort the wreaths being taken to Arlington which began the annual “Veterans Honor Parade” that still travels the east coast in early December each year.

The official Wreaths Across America non-profit 501-(c)(3) organization was formed in 2007 with the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.

The program continued to grow each year, and by 2014, Wreaths Across America met their goal of covering all of Arlington National Cemetery with the placement of 226,525 wreaths, while also laying over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond.

The wreath-laying is still held annually, on a Saturday in December.

Last year, local volunteers placed over 1,000 wreaths at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries alone.

This year’s program, set to begin at noon on December 19 at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue, plans to include Immaculate Conception, Clarion, Rimersburg, Knox Union Cemetery, Knox’s Salem Lutheran Cemetery, and Knox’s St. Paul’s Union Cemetery.

Currently, local organizers are seeking sponsorship for just under 100 more wreaths for Clarion County.

Those interested in sponsorship, can do so through the following local fundraising groups: the Clarion Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Clarion First United Methodist Church Youth Group, or the Central Clarion Wildcats. On the donation pages, donors can scroll to the bottom to find their cemetery of choice or select it from the drop down option.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.