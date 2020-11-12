A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Light east wind.

Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.